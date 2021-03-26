Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,547,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Hologic stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

