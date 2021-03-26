Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $16,134,000.

Shares of BJ opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock worth $3,991,485 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

