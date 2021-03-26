Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 8,231 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 159.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

