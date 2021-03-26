Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,588. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

