Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.31.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. Accenture has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $271.51. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

