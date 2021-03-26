Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHPT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,162. Chargepoint has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

