Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

FOUR stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

