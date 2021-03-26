Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.54.

ETR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

