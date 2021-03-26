CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPAC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.90 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

