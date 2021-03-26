Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,517,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $259.37 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

