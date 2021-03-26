Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 117,688 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,688 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,136. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.