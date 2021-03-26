Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,529. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

