Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.64. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

