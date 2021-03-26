eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

