Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 5,835 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,736. The company has a market cap of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

