Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.89.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 4,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.