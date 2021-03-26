Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 75,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

