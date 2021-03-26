Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,221 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in BCE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

