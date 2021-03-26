Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 5.93% of DLH worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLHC. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in DLH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in DLH by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in DLH by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 28,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,591. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

