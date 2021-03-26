Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 51,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

