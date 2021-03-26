First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.06.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

