Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

