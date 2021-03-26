Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,132,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,035. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

