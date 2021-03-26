Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.79 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,694 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

