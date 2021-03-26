DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,794,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

