Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NIKE stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

