Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 228 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $102.38 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

