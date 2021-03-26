Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LendingTree worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.15.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.