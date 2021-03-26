Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 598,000 Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,010. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

