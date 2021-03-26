LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 85,813 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,179,768. General Motors has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

