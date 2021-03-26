Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,215.79 ($42.01).

Diageo stock traded up GBX 8.91 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,987.91 ($39.04). The company had a trading volume of 696,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,974.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,845.86. The company has a market capitalization of £69.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

