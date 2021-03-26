BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

BIOL stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

