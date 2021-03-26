Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.31.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

