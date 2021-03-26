Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,619. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

