Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,538. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $161.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

