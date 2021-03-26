Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given Outperform Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.55.

TSE:BYD opened at C$220.50 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$132.60 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$215.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

