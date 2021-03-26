The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Jody M. Christy Sells 1,633 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 414,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

