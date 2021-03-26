60,400 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.