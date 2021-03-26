Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.23 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.