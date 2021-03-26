Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

