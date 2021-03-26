AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.92.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,374.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,188.65. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $757.18 and a 12-month high of $1,378.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $34,457,339 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.