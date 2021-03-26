David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

