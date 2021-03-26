Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

