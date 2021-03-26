Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 23,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

