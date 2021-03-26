Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 3,114 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $16,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 430,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,645. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,028. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

