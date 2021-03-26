BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.