River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,557 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period.

CIB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

