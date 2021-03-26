River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 70,130 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,130 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SLM were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,306. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.