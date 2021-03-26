United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

ETR:UTDI traded down €1.36 ($1.60) on Friday, hitting €34.14 ($40.16). The stock had a trading volume of 413,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.27 and its 200 day moving average is €34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet has a 52 week low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

