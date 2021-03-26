Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,489 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

